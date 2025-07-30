NiGEN 2025 to enhance Malaysia’s groundwater management for water security

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2025 National Integrated Groundwater Network (NiGEN) programme is an integrated strategic initiative to strengthen the management and development of the country’s groundwater resources sustainably based on scientific data.

Department of Minerals and Geosciences Malaysia (JMG) director-general, Datuk Zamri Ramli, said the effort was in line with the aspirations of a MADANI Malaysia in ensuring the security of the country’s water supply and environmental sustainability for the well-being of future generations.

He said NiGEN 2025, led by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) through JMG, is a strategic engagement platform that brings together stakeholders from the groundwater-related industry to foster smart collaboration.

“NiGEN 2025 is also a space for knowledge transfer, sharing of advanced monitoring technology and reporting on the progress of the pilot project for pioneering groundwater mapping and development projects in Kedah (PABT Kedah),“ he said in a statement today.

According to Zamri, the implementation of NiGEN 2025 supports the principles of inclusiveness, good governance and sustainability which are the core of MADANI Malaysia, in line with current government policies such as the Water Sector Transformation Roadmap 2040 (AIR 2040) under the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA).

In addition, he said the programme is in line with the National Water Resources Policy (DSAN) and the Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) approach which emphasises the use of scientific data and digital technology in addition to supporting the Public Service Digitalisation Agenda through the use of MyGovCloud in the groundwater monitoring system.

“This programme also provides a platform to obtain industry and stakeholder feedback, which will form the basis for improving policies, project implementation and governance of the country’s water sector in the future.

“With the participation of international hydrogeological experts, NiGEN 2025 also opens up opportunities to share best practices in groundwater resource management at the global and local levels,” he said.

At the same time, Zamri said that among the key impacts targeted through NiGEN 2025 is to expand the national monitoring network of groundwater resources and provide high-quality data to support the country’s water security policy.

He said it is also to improve preparedness against climate change and weather uncertainty; guarantee access to clean and sufficient water in rural areas; and strengthen the technical capacity and innovation in the country’s hydrogeological field.

“NRES and JMG are committed to expanding the groundwater mapping project to other states such as Melaka and Sabah to create a more comprehensive, transparent and responsive national water resource management system.

“NiGEN 2025 reflects the government’s commitment to laying a solid foundation to ensure the sustainability of the country’s water resources, in line with the spirit of a Malaysia MADANI for future generations,” he said. - Bernama