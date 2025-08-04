Training opens a window of opportunity

NURUL Azila Azmi, a member of the Orang Asli (indigenous) community in Lenggong Perak, only completed her education up to primary level due to the remoteness of her village in Air Bah, Kenering, but she still had dreams of working and transforming her life.

That opportunity came in the form of a one-year training programme at the Vocational Training Opportunity Centre (VTOC) which she signed up to join in KL. The principal of VTOC had visited Nurul’s village to promote the programme to young unemployed girls, in the hope of improving their lives and providing them with an income.

Opportunity for training

Today Azila, 18, has graduated from the VTOC programme, run by the Young Women’s Christian Organisation (YWCA), and was awarded best trainee in the hairdressing course, at the 26th graduation ceremony held in March.

Azila is one of the many success stories of VTOC, where the courses are offered free due to sponsorship from various organisations. More than 2,000 young girls have graduated since the various programmes were started in 1998, offering them an opportunity for a better life, through a profession.

VTOC offers courses run by trained professionals in the areas of early childhood education, culinary and baking, hairdressing, beauty and healthcare, and the courses are recognised by the Ministry of Education.

Founders of VTOC

The centre is the brainchild of women’s rights activists, Datuk Dr Rasammah Bhupalan and Datuk Ramani Gurusamy after the former had visited a women’s training centre in Denver, USA in 1963 and was impressed by the training opportunities it offered young women looking to earn an income. Both have since retired from VTOC but the centre has gone from strength to strength with new courses added on.

In 1991 a committee was formed to look into the viability of a vocational training centre for young girls, and the go-ahead given for a new building at Jalan Hang Jebat, which included accommodation for the first batch in 1998. This marked the beginning of VTOC.

Ramani wants the legacy of training and transforming women, with little or no skills, into professionals to continue and the baton has been passed successfully as evidenced by the 26th graduation ceremony.

“The professionalism and leadership inculcated are evident in the young girls when they graduate and join the workforce as well-trained and competent individuals,” she said.

The importance of vocational skills

Teresa Kok, MP for Seputeh, who attended the ceremony as the guest of honour, said:

“Today we celebrate not just your achievements, but the strength, determination and resilience that have brought you to this moment. Your journey has been one of courage – overcoming obstacles, defying expectations and embracing the power of education and skills training,” she said.

Joanne Yeoh, chair of the YWCA VTOC emphasised that the vocational training programme had been strengthened by ensuring it aligned with industry needs.

“During the year, VTOC managed to continue with its inclusive programmes such as the leadership programme, event management workshop, presentation skills workshop, creative and design (canva) training, special events and many other holistic programmes,” she said.

Praveena Veeran, 23, completed the course for fashion and tailoring, she faced many challenges in completing it as she was under the guardianship of an uncle and had lived in a children’s home in her early years.

But despite the challenges, she was selected as the most outstanding trainee, being the highest scorer in the 2024/2025 batch and was also president of the VTOC Student Council.

Praveena has been offered a job as one of the trainers for the next batch of students joining the VTOC programme.

“The VTOC programme gave me a valuable skill that I can use for the rest of my life.

“Before the course I didn’t have much direction, but now I have a clear path and a career to be proud of. My life has also changed because I’m more independent, focused, and hopeful about the future.”