UTAR’s successful sustainable muskmelon farming

It is Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman’s (UTAR)’s hope to nurture more talents among the younger generation, who can contribute to the creation of more sustainable food systems for Malaysia.

The university also sees the need to engage stakeholders, including farmers, in the decision-making processes, research, and innovation design for easier adoption of sustainable farming practices. Beyond that, these collaborations facilitate farming leaders in extending resources and technological innovation to ensure a more successful transition and implementation of sustainable farming.

Sustainable agriculture is important for building a resilient food system that enables farmers to produce food, which are more nutritious and accessible to the growing population while preserving the environment.

The key to achieving this goal is collaboration with various stakeholders, including educational institutions.

The responsibility in ensuring food and nutrition security falls on all Malaysians. The fruitful collaboration between UTAR and HAMI Ecofarms Sdn Bhd, on the sustainable muskmelon farming project, conducted at the Green House of Agriculture Park, located in UTAR Kampar Campus, is one good example of a success story.

Faculty of Science Dean Assoc Prof Dr Lim Tuck Meng said: “The Green House has always been a place for our students to explore and research, thus enabling them to gain a better understanding of the importance of environmental sustainability and conservation.

“The muskmelon farming project is an extension of that educational aspect. Beyond providing theoretical knowledge and fundamentals, the project enables students to learn the actual practices of the industry, specifically sustainable agriculture.

This includes learning about the challenges faced by farmers who practise organic and sustainable farming, and the practical solutions applied in overcoming these challenges in a more realistic setting and hands-on approach.”

He added, “Additionally, it is also our hope to share with the wider audience the attractiveness of sustainable farming, especially to the younger generations. The exposure and awareness are necessary to produce more human resources in managing sustainable farms, so the sustainable practices can continue on for many generations, thus also ensuring that sustainability continues to be prioritised.”

Founder of HAMI Ecofarms Sdn Bhd, Aw Chee Choy said, “Sustainability is important for the future. HAMI Ecofarms is built on this understanding, and our business holds three things in utmost importance – organic farming, sustainability, and premium quality produce. We want to be able to share this principle with the wider community, and this collaborative project has given us this opportunity.

Aw said the many techniques and care required to ensure the optimal growth of the muskmelons, including the special technique of ‘massaging’ the fruit, which helps the netting become more prominent. It was noted that the optimum weight of the fruit for commercialisation ranges between 1.8 to 2kg, with the sweetness scale up to 14 Brix degrees. One full cycle of planting will take not more than 90 days under Malaysian weather and planting conditions. The muskmelons are available for purchase and pre-order in advance of the harvest.

The project is led by the Head of Department of Agricultural and Food Science, Dr Ali Yassoralipour, underthe guidance of HAMI Ecofarms, who jointly look into assessing and maintaining the conducive conditions for the plant and fruit to grow optimally. In adherence to sustainability, organic fertilisers and compost are used in their soil nutrient management for optimum soil health.

The team also applied Integrated Pest Management (IPM), whereby the greenhouse is double-netted to prevent insects and other pests. Sprinklers are used for efficient irrigation systems, and for better water management to minimise waste. The team also repurposed heavy-duty plastic baskets for the planting.

This collaboration is that it has enabled the academic staff and students to have a first-hand experience of sustainable muskmelon planting from preparation of planting materials to harvesting. Every detail of the process can be monitored and recorded for future development and improvement.