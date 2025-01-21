Working adults have new pathway

Many of those working today may decide to further their studies at tertiary level only to discover their lack of education at foundation or degree level may prove a barrier to the pursuit of studies at the level they choose.

To enable these working professionals to pursue their dream of a tertiary education, new pathways to learning were developed by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency in 2010.

Similarly, while many may have worked in their particular industries for decades, the absence of formal academic credentials may hinder opportunities for promotion within the organisation, or even job mobility.

This is no longer a problem, as Management and Science University (MSU) now offers breakthrough pathways for working adults through its national Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) centre, which widens access to higher education for work-experienced individuals.

MSU offers a wide range of academic programmes to suit the varied needs of working adults, tailored to meet their hectic schedules.

Lifelong learning refers to the process of gaining knowledge and learning new skills throughout your life. Many people continue their education for personal development and fulfilment, while others see it as a significant step toward career advancement.

APEL provides working professionals with a direct pathway to higher education without prior formal educational qualifications. The systematic process involves the identification, documentation and assessment of prior experiential learning to determine the extent to which an individual has achieved the desired learning outcomes, for access to a programme of study and/or award of credits.

APEL.C via credit transfer allows assessment of credits against matching modules in a programme of study.

The APEL.C pathway provides credit transfers for entry into programmes, from diploma to PhD level. Once an APEL.C applicant’s competency level is determined, the credits can shorten his or her entire study duration considerably, saving time and money.

Normally, an individual with SPM qualifications applying for entry to university would qualify only for diploma studies. However, with APEL.C it now becomes possible to pursue a Bachelor’s degree directly.

Sitting for the APEL aptitude test

With ten locations, including in Sabah and Sarawak, for potential candidates to take the APEL aptitude test as the non-conventional pre-qualification for entry into higher studies, MSU currently offers APEL.A and APEL.C at T-3 (Certificate), T-4 (Diploma), T-6 (Bachelor’s degree), and T-7 (Master’s degree) levels.

Micro-credential programme

Another flexible option for adult learners to pursue higher education is a micro-credential programme, which offers industry in-demand programmes that provide flexible and made-easy learning assessments that fulfil his or her needs for comprehensive education in preferred areas of study.

Management of APEL centre

The centre is currently managed by the MSU Continuing and Extended Education Centre (CEdEC), which was established with the objective to excel at providing continuing education in tandem with the current needs of society.

Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure, empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness desired and sought after by employers.

