World Environment Day 2025

Among the more unique systems created was a paludarium titled “Awakening”, a self-sustaining semi-aquatic ecosystem, where all the living elements and non-living elements interact with each other and are linked through nutrient cycles and energy flows.

All those who attended WED were greeted by a variety of booths showcasing plants, terrariums and animal care awareness corners. Among the more popular workshops were terrarium-making and aquascaping, as many participants lined up to create their own individually designed miniature ecosystems.

The theme focuses on the toxic effects of plastic and how it has polluted every aspect of our life. Annually, about 11 million tons of plastic waste pour into water ecosystems worldwide.

ASIA Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU) campus was a hub of activity and creativity as students came together to celebrate World Environment Day (WED) 2025, themed #BeatPlasticPollution.

The brainchild of Lay Yang, president of SFF and Zhe Hee, the ecosystem proved an outstanding success and attracted tremendous interest at WED.

Zhe Hee, who currently serves as vice-secretary of SFF, shared his journey towards the creation of his own individualised terrariums, which have provided him with a source of income towards his studies.

“My journey started during a tough time when my father passed away, as soon as I enrolled at the university.

“I was lost and heartbroken and had to work out how to pay for my university fees and my living costs.

“Then in my second semester of my degree course, I took a class titled, “Introduction to Business” and as part of the studies, we had to create our own businesses. While most students were running food stalls and also selling drinks, I decided to do something different and meaningful for the environment. I came up with the idea of creating terrariums and was supported by my lecturer, Cynthia Mala Paul, who encouraged me to go into it.

It turned out to be one of the most successful workshops and that’s when I turned my pain into purpose and today I am growing my terrarium business slowly but surely” said Zhe.

Cynthia said she believed WED was not just a celebration but a call to action, a reminder that sustainability and awareness must go hand in hand towards building a better future for future generations and students must be involved.