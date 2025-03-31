KUALA LUMPUR: The vibrant spirit of unity displayed by Malaysians of all races and religions, coming together to celebrate Aidilfitri, has amplified the joy of the festival, resonating across the nation.

No matter where they are - be it in the southern region, the east coast, or the northern part of the country - people seize the opportunity on this joyous occasion to strengthen family and community bonds, by attending open house events and visiting relatives.

This was evident in JOHOR, where approximately 20,000 people gathered at the Aidilfitri Open House, hosted by Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, at his official residence in Saujana, Johor Bahru. Guests were treated to an array of traditional delicacies from 34 stalls, serving favourites such as mi rebus, laksa Johor, burasak, ketupat, rendang, and nasi biryani.

First-time visitor, Vivinraj Muthu, 24, expressed his amazement at the overwhelming turnout, saying he never expected to witness such a diverse crowd coming together to celebrate Aidilfitri.

Meanwhile, Goh Sook Fong, 59, travelled from Pulai just to experience the festive atmosphere and indulge in the variety of sumptuous traditional raya dishes, embracing the spirit of unity and togetherness which defines the celebration.