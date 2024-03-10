$!All-new Mitsubishi Triton open for booking in Malaysia

MMM announced the upcoming launch of the sixth-generation pick-up truck set to debut in October 2024

MITSUBISHI MOTORS MALAYSIA (MMM) has announced the upcoming launch of the sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck, set to debut in October 2024. The new Triton is available for booking and comes in five variants, with pricing starting at RM102,000 for the Triton Single Cab and going up to RM170,000 for the top-spec Triton Athlete. Shinya Ikeda, CEO of MMM, highlighted that the all-new Triton is completely redesigned, offering improved performance, handling, and comfort. Key features include:

Elevated Styling: The Triton adopts a bold “Beast Mode” design language, with a sporty and functional interior. Upgraded Performance: Powered by a new 2.4L two-stage turbo engine with 204PS and 470NM of torque, offering robust performance for various terrains.

Larger Body: It boasts a bigger frame, with a mega-frame chassis for enhanced durability and reliability. Enhanced Ride Comfort: Equipped with a newly developed suspension and the Super Select 4WD-II system, offering 7 drive modes for superior road performance.

Improved Safety: Featuring Active Yaw Control and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for greater stability and safety in challenging conditions. SUV-Inspired Comforts: Includes features like wireless charging, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and versatile storage.

The Triton is available in both double cab and single cab versions. The single cab variant features a powerful 2.4L engine delivering 184PS and 430NM of torque, with the largest cargo deck in its segment. To celebrate the launch, MMM is continuing its “Drive Your Ambition Brand Festival,” offering an exclusive 60L folding storage box worth RM450 to the first 500 customers who book the new Triton online. Customers are also encouraged to visit authorised showrooms for more bonuses and promotional events.