KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Lee Wei Ling, daughter of Singapore’s first Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69.

Dr Lee is also the younger sister of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Her passing was announced by her younger brother, Lee Hsien Yang, in a Facebook post.

He said that Dr Lee died at home, but the cause of death was not specified.

“No flowers please. Donations to the following charities would be meaningful to Wei Ling: Canossa Mission Singapore, Parkinson Society Singapore, Total Well-Being SG Limited,“ he wrote.

Dr Lee shared in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy.

A neurologist and epileptologist during her lifetime, Dr Lee described her disease on Facebook as “a rather nasty brain disease which starts with a Parkinson-like illness” and followed by “difficulty swallowing, choking aspiration, pneumonia and death - for the fortunate.”