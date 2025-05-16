IN a constantly evolving global economy, accounting is more than just numbers — it’s the language of business, and those fluent in it are vital across all industries.

At Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), the Faculty of Accountancy and Management (FAM) delivers an academic experience that bridges theory and practice, shaping future-ready graduates who thrive in today’s dynamic job market.

The four-year Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) programme is recognised by key professional bodies, such as the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), CPA Australia, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA), and the Chartered Tax Institute of Malaysia (CTIM).

With such strong professional recognition, students gain direct pathways to certification and global career opportunities.

The learning experience goes far beyond traditional lectures. Students participate in tutorials built around real-world case studies and hands-on learning using accounting software such as AutoCount, Audit Express, and Excel through modules like Accounting Information System, Auditing, Assurance Services II, and many others that incorporate practical components to prepare students for real-world application.

Field trips, industry competitions, and guest lectures from professionals at leading firms, such as PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, EY, BDO, Baker Tilly, Crowe, and many others bring relevance and energy into the classroom.

The university also partners with organisations like Auto Count Sdn Bhd, CIMA, ACCA, and the Chartered Tax Institute of Malaysia, along with industry practitioners from various firms, to enhance learning with technical training, co-teaching opportunities, and industry updates.