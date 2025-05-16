IN a constantly evolving global economy, accounting is more than just numbers — it’s the language of business, and those fluent in it are vital across all industries.
At Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), the Faculty of Accountancy and Management (FAM) delivers an academic experience that bridges theory and practice, shaping future-ready graduates who thrive in today’s dynamic job market.
The four-year Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) programme is recognised by key professional bodies, such as the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), CPA Australia, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA), and the Chartered Tax Institute of Malaysia (CTIM).
With such strong professional recognition, students gain direct pathways to certification and global career opportunities.
The learning experience goes far beyond traditional lectures. Students participate in tutorials built around real-world case studies and hands-on learning using accounting software such as AutoCount, Audit Express, and Excel through modules like Accounting Information System, Auditing, Assurance Services II, and many others that incorporate practical components to prepare students for real-world application.
Field trips, industry competitions, and guest lectures from professionals at leading firms, such as PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, EY, BDO, Baker Tilly, Crowe, and many others bring relevance and energy into the classroom.
The university also partners with organisations like Auto Count Sdn Bhd, CIMA, ACCA, and the Chartered Tax Institute of Malaysia, along with industry practitioners from various firms, to enhance learning with technical training, co-teaching opportunities, and industry updates.
One student who benefitted from this immersive learning environment is Joshua Yap Jan Chen.
“I initially intended to study psychology. However, after being exposed to bookkeeping during secondary school, I discovered I had a natural talent for it. Since the Sungai Long campus is close to my home and UTAR is known for offering quality education at an affordable cost, I chose to pursue accounting here. The programme has been a great mix of theory and practical learning. We often get insights from industry professionals, and the lecturers are always ready to guide us.”
He added, “The group assignments were challenging at first, but they really helped me improve my communication and teamwork skills. I’ve already passed two ACCA papers, and I’m working towards joining one of the Big Four firms in a tax or audit role.”
Internships are a key part of the UTAR experience, with all students completing a six-month placement before graduation. These internships are instrumental in developing workplace skills and often lead directly to job offers.
In fact, 95–97% of UTAR graduates secure employment within six months of completing their programme, while the remainder typically pursue professional certifications to further specialise.
Many alumni have gone on to establish careers at Big Four firms, including PwC, EY, Deloitte, and KPMG, while others excel in the commercial sector or rise through the ranks as professional auditors and managers.
Outside the classroom, students enjoy a vibrant campus life. The UTAR SL Accounting Society (UAS) organises annual events, such as the Career Xplorer, office visits, Case Study competitions, and more, helping students build soft skills, explore career paths, and connect with professionals in the field. Every student is also supported by an academic advisor, who provides guidance on academic performance and personal growth throughout their journey.
“UTAR has been a prominent university in providing accounting education with MIA recognition under the First Schedule of the Accountants Act 1967.
This allows graduates to become Chartered Accountants after three years of work experience, without additional examinations. Our programme integrates theory, industry exposure, and soft skills development — ensuring students are well-equipped from day one,” shared Department of Accountancy head Zufara Arneeda Zulfakar.
With a strong academic foundation, practical industry exposure, and a track record of graduate success, UTAR’s Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) programme offers a comprehensive and rewarding pathway into the world of professional accounting.
To explore more about the programme or begin your application journey, visit study.utar.edu.my/accounting.php or apply directly at admission.utar.edu.my/Apply_Now.php.
For enquiries, call 05-468 8888 (Kampar campus) or 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long campus).
Visit UTAR Open Day on May 24 - 25 and May 31 - June from 9am to 4.30pm at both Kampar and Sungai Long campuses.
For more information, go to www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus), 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).