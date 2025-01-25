KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is awaiting the green light from the government to secure citizenship for four new heritage players for Harimau Malaya.

In a statement today, FAM said it is completing documentation for four other players.

“FAM extends its gratitude to the Malaysian government for its support in efforts to enhance the quality of the Harimau Malaya team,“ the statement said.

Earlier, Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim announced that six to seven heritage players had been identified to represent Malaysia.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail hoped that the government would facilitate the process of obtaining Malaysian passports so that the players could feature for Harimau Malaya in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers starting this March.

The national team, under the guidance of new head coach Peter Cklamovski, will kick off their 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with their first Group F match against Nepal on March 25.