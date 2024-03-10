$!Ford says goodbye to mainstream models, Hello to iconic enthusiast cars

Hello to iconic enthusiast cars

FORD’S CEO, Jim Farley, has announced a major shift in the automaker’s strategy, aiming to leave behind the era of dull, mainstream cars like the Mondeo, Focus, and Fiesta. While these models were once popular, they failed to justify continued investment. Instead, Ford is focusing on iconic vehicles that inspire excitement, such as the Mustang GTD and various Raptor off-road models.-

Farley envisions a future where Ford’s lineup is dominated by cars that enthusiasts love and mainstream vehicles that offer higher profit margins, like the Ford Puma compact crossover. With its appealing design and versatility, the Puma represents the kind of higher-priced, more profitable mainstream car Ford wants to build. The production of the Fiesta has already ceased, and the Focus will follow by 2025.

In addition to transforming the mainstream lineup, Farley wants to expand Ford’s enthusiast models globally, including bringing the Bronco to the UK with right-hand drive. These vehicles, which were once niche products, are now central to Ford’s business, reflecting Farley’s ambition to make the Mustang, Raptor, and Bronco even bigger global brands.

Farley also highlighted the increasing competition Ford faces from Tesla and Chinese automakers, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) market. He acknowledged the challenge posed by Chinese brands in Europe and Ford’s need to adapt to compete in the EV space. Despite these challenges, Ford is developing a more affordable electric car set for 2026, with hopes that future EV models like the Explorer EV and Capri will excite mainstream customers.