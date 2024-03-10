EU announces additional $30m humanitarian aid for Lebanon amid worsening situation

LONDON: The European Union (EU) on Thursday announced additional humanitarian aid worth €30 million ($33.1 million) for Lebanon, bringing the total to over €100 million for 2024, Anadolu Agency reported.

The aid will help those most in need in Lebanon which comes in addition to the €10 million already announced on Sept 29, a European Commission statement said.

It said that the latest package which will provide urgent food assistance, shelter and health care among other essential support, has brought the total to over €104 million.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her concern over the “constant escalation of tensions” in the Middle East, urging parties to do their utmost to protect the lives of innocent civilians.

“Today, we are stepping up our humanitarian aid to the people of Lebanon. Our new funding will ensure civilians receive much needed assistance during this very difficult time,“ she said.

“We continue to call for a ceasefire across the border with Lebanon and in Gaza, as well as for the release of all hostages,“ von der Leyen added.

On Wednesday, World Health Organisation Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that hospitals in Lebanon are “overwhelmed” with the influx of injured patients amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.



Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,700 people, mostly women and children since last October.

The conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed 1,928 people and injured nearly 9,300 others since Sept 23.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.

- Bernama, Anadolu