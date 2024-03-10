New National Institute of Forensic Medicine to be completed by Oct 6, 2026 - Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of the new National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IPFN) at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) is expected to be fully completed by Oct 6, 2026, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said that the physical construction progress of the project had reached 21.62 per cent as of September this year.

“This project is being built by Gadang Engineering Sdn Bhd at a cost of RM188 million using the design-build method,” he told reporters before inspecting the progress of the project here today.

Ahmad said the main block of the IPFN project was constructed using the industrialised building system (IBS) technology, while Building Information Modelling (BIM) was utilised to enhance work coordination and future maintenance.

He said that the IPFN would be equipped with solar panels capable of generating 316 kilowatts peak (kWp), which could provide annual savings of up to RM99,250 for the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the project had received five-star recognition this year under the Safety and Health Assessment System in Construction (SHASSIC) from the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

“This project comprises four scopes of work, including the construction of a four-storey IPFN block, a two-storey Integrated Chemical Store building, a three-storey Mechanical and Electrical building, and a three-storey Chemical Waste Store, along with supporting buildings and infrastructure works,” he said.

Ahmad said the IPFN would be equipped with an autopsy hall for forensic pathology, a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3) autopsy room, a forensic medicine museum, as well as facilities for research and training for medical officers and health personnel.

“The IPFN will offer various services in forensic medicine, such as Forensic Pathology, Forensic Clinical services, Forensic Odontology, Forensic Radiology, an Integrated Forensic Laboratory, a Tissue and Bone Bank, and the National Transplant Research Centre (NTRC),” he said.