Disabled woman feared abducted rescued from foreigner workers hostel

MELAKA: A woman with disabilities(OKU), who is believed to have been abducted while out exercising, was found tied up in a foreign worker’s dormitory room at Taman Tasik Utama in Ayer Keroh here on Tuesday (Oct 1).

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 22-year-old victim was swiftly rescued by her mother and neighbours in a concerted search at about 7.30 pm.

“The victim was said to be behind the house alone before being approached by two Bangladeshi male suspects aged 20 and 36 who took her to the hostel and locked her up.

“The victim’s disappearance was noticed by her family at about 7 pm when she did not return home and was found after 30 minutes of searching,” he said in a statement here today.

Commenting further, Christopher said the victim was found with her hands and feet bound with mobile phone charger cords and had an injury to her head.

“The victim claimed that one of the suspects hit her head with a hammer causing her to faint before being latet rescued by a family member.

“Investigation at the scene found no traces of blood, but the police found an iron hammer and a cut phone charger cord in the room,” he said.

He said there was however, no closed circuit camera system (CCTV) recording in the area and no independent witnesses to the incident.

He said following that, two foreign suspects involved were arrested along the road in Batu Berendam yesterday and were remanded for four days starting today to assist the investigation under Section 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapon) and Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Penal Code.