Former Johor Mufti Nooh Gadot named Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1447H

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Johor Mufti Datuk Dr Nooh Gadot has been named the recipient of the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1447H/2025M award.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, presented the award, which includes a cash prize, a trophy and a certificate of appreciation, to the prominent Islamic scholar at the national-level Maal Hijrah Celebration held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here today.

Nooh, 79, was born in Kampung Tekam, Pogoh in Segamat and currently serves as Adviser to the Johor Islamic Religious Council.

He served as Johor Mufti from 1999 to 2002 and was appointed in 2008 as the Religious Adviser to the then Sultan of Johor, the late Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail.

A holder of a PhD in Human Development from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Nooh has received several accolades, including the Johor Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2009 award and the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1434H/2013M award.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Nooh expressed his gratitude for the honour.

“May this recognition motivate me to continue serving the ummah and upholding the syiar of Islam,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Minister of Haj and Umrah, Dr Tawfig Fawzan Muhammed Al-Rabiah, 60, was named the recipient of the International Tokoh Maal Hijrah award. He also received a cash prize, a trophy and a certificate.

Dr Tawfig has played a pivotal role in modernising pilgrimage services through digital initiatives and international cooperation, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 agenda.

He is also recognised as a reformist in the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s health and industrial sectors.

A respected scholar, he has authored over 16 research papers in international journals and co-authored a book on high-speed networking, among others.

Accompanying His Majesty to the event was Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Cabinet ministers.

Nearly 8,000 attendees including contingents from ministries, government agencies and foreign representatives enlivened the event.