Geely launches EX5 EM-i Hybrid SUV in Australia

  • 2025-09-18 12:00 PM
GEELY AUTO has taken a major step into international markets with the debut of the all-new EX5 EM-i, also known as the Starray EM-i in some regions and the e.MAS 7 here in Malaysia. The unveiling in Australia marks the company’s first hybrid model to be sold outside of China, signalling the start of a broader global rollout for its electrified line-up.

Positioned in the highly competitive C-segment SUV category, the EX5 EM-i has been designed to stand out with ultra-low fuel consumption, extended range capability, and a contemporary design that balances efficiency with everyday usability.

At the heart of the EX5 EM-i is Geely’s new EM-i (E-Motive intelligence) Super Hybrid System, making its debut on this model. The powertrain combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 98hp and 125Nm with an electric motor producing 214hp and 320Nm. Together, they promise strong performance with a focus on efficiency and reduced emissions.

Built on Geely’s advanced GEA architecture, the SUV also delivers a spacious interior, intelligent driving features, and seamless connectivity to enhance both driving and passenger comfort.

The numbers make a compelling case. Under NEDC testing conditions, the EX5 EM-i can cover up to 943 km on a single tank and charge, while WLTP testing shows a pure-electric range of 83 km – enough for most daily commutes without using a drop of fuel.

For longer journeys, the hybrid system takes away the need to plan around charging stations, giving drivers the reassurance of long-distance capability without the anxiety often associated with fully electric cars.

Geely has positioned the EX5 EM-i as a family-friendly SUV that blends zero-emission city driving with the practicality of a petrol-electric hybrid for road trips. The balance of performance, efficiency and practicality makes it an attractive option for customers who want to experience electrification without compromising on convenience.

At the launch event in Australia, Geely Auto International’s Vice President and General Manager for the Australian market, Evin Ye, described the EX5 EM-i as the beginning of a new chapter in the company’s e-mobility strategy.

He explained that technologies once reserved for higher-end models are now being introduced in a more accessible plug-in hybrid SUV, delivering on Geely’s promise to make smart and sustainable mobility mainstream.

The Australian debut is only the start. Geely has confirmed that the EX5 EM-i will soon be rolled out to other global markets, with upcoming launches in Poland, Indonesia, Thailand, Mexico and several other strategic regions.