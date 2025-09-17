$!Geely launches EX5 EM-i Hybrid SUV in Australia

GEELY AUTO has taken a major step into international markets with the debut of the all-new EX5 EM-i, also known as the Starray EM-i in some regions and the e.MAS 7 here in Malaysia. The unveiling in Australia marks the company’s first hybrid model to be sold outside of China, signalling the start of a broader global rollout for its electrified line-up. Positioned in the highly competitive C-segment SUV category, the EX5 EM-i has been designed to stand out with ultra-low fuel consumption, extended range capability, and a contemporary design that balances efficiency with everyday usability.

At the heart of the EX5 EM-i is Geely’s new EM-i (E-Motive intelligence) Super Hybrid System, making its debut on this model. The powertrain combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 98hp and 125Nm with an electric motor producing 214hp and 320Nm. Together, they promise strong performance with a focus on efficiency and reduced emissions. Built on Geely’s advanced GEA architecture, the SUV also delivers a spacious interior, intelligent driving features, and seamless connectivity to enhance both driving and passenger comfort.

The numbers make a compelling case. Under NEDC testing conditions, the EX5 EM-i can cover up to 943 km on a single tank and charge, while WLTP testing shows a pure-electric range of 83 km – enough for most daily commutes without using a drop of fuel. For longer journeys, the hybrid system takes away the need to plan around charging stations, giving drivers the reassurance of long-distance capability without the anxiety often associated with fully electric cars. Geely has positioned the EX5 EM-i as a family-friendly SUV that blends zero-emission city driving with the practicality of a petrol-electric hybrid for road trips. The balance of performance, efficiency and practicality makes it an attractive option for customers who want to experience electrification without compromising on convenience.