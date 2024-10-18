GEM Education pledges RM100 million to ASEM for semiconductors talent development

KUALA LUMPUR: GEM Education has pledged to support RM100 million for the Advanced Semiconductor Academy of Malaysia (ASEM), which will focus on developing world-class talent and providing industry-relevant education for a digital future driven by semiconductors.

In a statement today, Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) said this strategic investment is expected to significantly enhance Malaysia’s standing in the global semiconductor market and accelerate the development of cutting-edge talent and research.

During the second day of the Selangor Smart City & Digital Economy Convention (SDEC) 2024 on Thursday, ASEM also signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent (LOIs) with 19 partner universities.

“These agreements focus on collaboration in talent development, research exchanges, and joint projects, fostering a stronger connection between academia and industry,” said Sidec.

ASEM, formerly known as AI Nusantara, is a pioneering initiative by Selangor Digital School, co-created by The Hive Southeast Asia and Sidec.

Apart from the MoU signings, 30 lecturers graduated after successfully completing the Train-the-Trainer (TTT) programme, which was conducted in collaboration with Sidec, The Hive Southeast Asia, and Taiwan AI Academy. The programme upskilled educators in semiconductor education, equipping them with the tools to nurture the next generation of tech professionals.

In addition, the SDEC’s second day also celebrated the success of 450 talents who completed specialised training under ASEM, having completed courses in areas such as LLM Application Design and Object Detection, equipped with the skills needed to thrive as future tech leaders in Malaysia’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

The SDEC 2024 Exhibition, which kicked off Wednesday, has captivated audiences with its showcase of cutting-edge innovations featuring a wide range of AI-powered technologies.

With over 200 exhibitors from across the globe, the exhibition provides a platform for industry leaders, startups, and investors to network, form partnerships, and explore the latest technological advancements.

As one of the convention’s key highlights, the exhibition is attracting substantial attention from both business leaders and tech enthusiasts eager to experience the future of AI, robotics, and digital transformation.