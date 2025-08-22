Gohtong Jaya fire station in Genting Highlands to be completed by 2027

PUTRAJAYA: The Gohtong Jaya Fire and Rescue Station in Genting Highlands will be developed through a public-private partnership and is expected to be completed by 2027.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad confirmed that Genting Malaysia Bhd has already undertaken key steps to facilitate the station’s construction, including appointing a contractor.

“GenM has requested an extension for the construction period due to the complex technicalities involved in developing the Genting Highlands area,“ he said after the JBPM monthly assembly and handover of two Fire Rescue Tender units from MMC Gamuda KVMRT Sdn Bhd.

Nor Hisham added that they have granted GenM special clearance to extend the development period by 24 months, expecting the project to be completed within two years.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming stated that the Gohtong Jaya Fire and Rescue Station will be the first of its kind to be developed through a public-private partnership.

The station and quarters, approved in 2021 under the 12th Malaysia Plan, will receive partial funding from GenM.

The total construction cost is estimated at 68.3 million ringgit, with the government contributing 39 million ringgit and GenM covering the remainder through corporate social responsibility efforts.

Nor Hisham also mentioned that JBPM will request tax exemptions for private companies involved in CSR initiatives to recognise their contributions.

“We have requested tax exemption packages for GenM to encourage other private companies to collaborate on similar projects,“ he said.

Regarding the two Fire Rescue Tenders received by JBPM, Nor Hisham highlighted that the 1.73 million ringgit units will be stationed along Mass Rapid Transit routes to enhance operational efficiency.

“The equipment is in excellent condition, with very low mileage, and is ready for use,“ he said, adding that the specifications match those used by JBPM. – Bernama