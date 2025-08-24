Segamat earthquake causes no casualties or property damage reported

JOHOR BAHRU: No property damage, injuries or casualties have been reported so far following a 4.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Segamat this morning.

Segamat district officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi, who is also District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) chairman, said the weak quake occurred at 6.13 am, with tremors felt in several other areas in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and southern Pahang.

“As of now, there have been no reports of property damage, injuries or loss of life,” he said in a statement, adding that security forces and relevant agencies are conducting continuous monitoring to ensure public safety.

He urged the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information and obtain updates only from official sources such as the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a separate statement, MetMalaysia said another weak earthquake, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, occurred at 9 am today about 28km northwest of Kluang, Johor, at a depth of 10km.

Tremors were also felt in several parts of Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and southern Pahang.

Those who experienced the tremors are encouraged to fill out a survey form via https://forms.gle/wnvUfvdCEs9k64Uv5.

Meanwhile, the Johor Civil Defence Force has been placed on round-the-clock alert to monitor and respond to any eventualities.

Its director, Kamal Mokhtar, said seven personnel have been deployed in shifts to check the situation, particularly in Segamat.

He added that no serious damage has been reported, except for minor damage at Surau Kampung Sanglang in Segamat. – Bernama