Malaysia and Thailand boost cooperation to fight cross-border drug syndicates

TAIPING: Malaysia is enhancing its collaboration with Thailand to intensify the crackdown on drug syndicates following reports of significantly lower drug prices in Sungai Golok.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed closer intelligence sharing, joint operations, and capacity building initiatives between the two nations.

“The report from Thailand has been duly noted. On our end, we have tightened border controls, resulting in the closure of 212 illegal bases.”

Malaysia has deployed additional General Operation Force units to the region and strengthened enforcement of the Immigration Act against illegal border crossings.

Sungai Golok’s cheap drugs have attracted users from Malaysia, particularly Kelantan, prompting Thai authorities to increase counter-narcotics operations.

Saifuddin acknowledged successful arrests and drug seizures but noted that smuggling activities remain dynamic and constantly shift locations.

“We’ve had success in controlling certain points of entry and illegal supply routes, but the activities shift. When we tighten the border on the Kelantan side, smuggling routes move to Kedah, leading to an increase in arrests.”

He described the situation as fluid, with syndicates relocating operations whenever enforcement intensifies in one area.

Security forces remain vigilant with zero tolerance for immoral activities, according to the minister.

Ongoing intelligence operations are targeting Kelantan individuals who mask drug trafficking involvement with luxurious lifestyles. – Bernama