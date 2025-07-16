Thai police arrest woman in monastic extortion scandal

BANGKOK: Thai police have arrested a woman at the centre of a sex and extortion scandal involving several senior Buddhist monks, on charges including misappropriation of property and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiet Pankaew, said the investigation began following a case on June 18 involving a senior monk and former abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep in Bangkok, who was allegedly blackmailed.

According to Jaroonkiet, the suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was apprehended at her residence in a luxury estate in Nonthaburi, after police uncovered evidence of a 380,000 Baht transfer from another senior monk’s Ayutthaya temple bank account to her personal account.

“This woman is considered a dangerous individual who needs to be apprehended without delay. The evidence led directly to her arrest today,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

He added that preliminary investigations had revealed that the woman had a personal relationship with the monk, which began in May 2024.

Jaroonkiet said a financial probe also uncovered links to multiple temples, as well as video footage and other materials suggesting acts of extortion and blackmail.

He emphasised that the authorities had no intention of tarnishing the reputation of the Buddhist institution, but the operation was necessary to curb misconduct and maintain the sanctity of the religion.

“We will take firm and impartial action against all individuals found to be involved,” he added.

He further revealed that nine out of thirteen monks implicated in the scandal had already disrobed. The investigation remains ongoing, with more individuals expected to be named.

The scandal surfaced publicly late last month after the sudden disappearance of the abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep. It was later confirmed that he had left the monkhood.

Police believe his disappearance was prompted by an attempt to extort him. - Bernama