Malaysia cracks down on terror recruitment and fundraising

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will not tolerate any attempts to use the country as a base for recruiting members or raising funds for terrorist activities, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He stressed that authorities remain vigilant against such threats, whether involving locals or foreigners.

The minister’s remarks followed the recent dismantling of the Radical Militants of Bangladesh movement by the Royal Malaysia Police.

The group was reportedly raising funds and recruiting members to support the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Bangladesh.

“This success shows that our intelligence capabilities are at a very high level.

That is why we can address such threats, and we will never compromise when it comes to terrorism-related matters,“ Saifuddin said during a press conference after the ministry’s monthly assembly.

On July 4, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail disclosed that the group collected funds through annual membership fees of RM500 per person, with additional contributions based on members’ financial capacity.

The group, estimated to have 100 to 150 members, mostly comprised Bangladeshi nationals working in factories, construction, and petrol stations.

Investigations revealed that recruitment was conducted through social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Authorities are still determining the total amount of funds sent to IS-linked groups abroad. - Bernama