$!Isuzu D-Max’s rising popularity

The Isuzu D-Max continues to solidify its position as one of Malaysia’s top-performing pick-up trucks in 2025, with its reputation for reliability, fuel efficiency, and robust performance driving it to unprecedented heights.

In the first quarter of the year, Isuzu Malaysia captured a record 18.3% share of the national pick-up truck segment, a marked increase from the 14% achieved during the same period in 2024.

This performance has propelled the D-Max into second place overall in Malaysia’s competitive pick-up market, making it one of the most sought-after choices among both urban and rural buyers.

The surge in demand comes despite growing public scepticism towards diesel vehicles, largely triggered by a recent spike in diesel fuel prices across Peninsular Malaysia.

According to Kenkichi Sogo, Chief Operating Officer of Isuzu Malaysia, the company is witnessing a significant shift in buyer perception.