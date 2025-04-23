$!Isuzu D-Max’s rising popularity

The Isuzu D-Max continues to solidify its position as one of Malaysia’s top-performing pick-up trucks in 2025, with its reputation for reliability, fuel efficiency, and robust performance driving it to unprecedented heights.
In the first quarter of the year, Isuzu Malaysia captured a record 18.3% share of the national pick-up truck segment, a marked increase from the 14% achieved during the same period in 2024.
This performance has propelled the D-Max into second place overall in Malaysia’s competitive pick-up market, making it one of the most sought-after choices among both urban and rural buyers.
The surge in demand comes despite growing public scepticism towards diesel vehicles, largely triggered by a recent spike in diesel fuel prices across Peninsular Malaysia.
According to Kenkichi Sogo, Chief Operating Officer of Isuzu Malaysia, the company is witnessing a significant shift in buyer perception.
Consumers, he said, are increasingly recognising the D-Max’s versatility, dependability, and affordability, particularly in times of rising living costs. Sogo emphasised that the D-Max offers not just impressive capabilities for both work and leisure, but also extremely low running costs and a road tax of under RM400 annually in Peninsular Malaysia – making it a financially prudent choice.
The D-Max’s rising popularity isn’t confined to its traditional stronghold in East Malaysia, where Isuzu holds a commanding 28.4% market share. Sales in Peninsular Malaysia have surged dramatically as well, with market share growing from 12.1% in 2024 to 17.1% in 2025.
This expansion underlines the growing appeal of the D-Max among a broader demographic, from business owners and fleet operators to private users.
A major contributor to this momentum is the 1.9-litre (L) engine that powers all three of Isuzu Malaysia’s top-selling variants – the 1.9L 4×4 Auto Premium, 1.9L 4×4 Auto Standard, and 1.9L 4×2 Auto Plus – which together account for 72.7% of total D-Max sales.
This compact yet capable powerplant recently proved its efficiency credentials when two variants entered the Malaysian Book of Records by covering an impressive 2,004 kilometres on a single tank of fuel.
With its class-leading features, attractive design, comprehensive five-year warranty, and superior economy, the Isuzu D-Max is increasingly being viewed as a strategic purchase for Malaysians looking to navigate the challenges of rising costs without compromising on quality or capability.