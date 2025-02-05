$!Isuzu Malaysia welcomes new CEO Yamaguchi

Isuzu Malaysia has appointed Mr Tomoyuki Yamaguchi as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 24 April 2025, succeeding Mr Shunsuke Okazoe, who has returned to Japan to assume the role of Vice President, Japan Sales Division at Isuzu Motors Ltd.

With nearly three decades of experience within Isuzu Motors, Mr Yamaguchi brings a wealth of international expertise to his new role. A graduate of Toyo University, he joined the company in 1997 and began his career in the International Operations Department, managing markets such as Russia and Ukraine.

His extensive work across the CIS countries and South-West Asia was later complemented by a leadership stint in South Africa, where he played a pivotal role in revitalising Isuzu’s commercial vehicle business.

Upon his arrival in Malaysia, Mr Yamaguchi expressed admiration for the maturity and growth of Isuzu Malaysia, which has achieved a strong market presence within just two decades of incorporation. He commended the company’s loyal customer base and its reputation for delivering durable and capable vehicles.