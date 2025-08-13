PUTRAJAYA: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will bring a new mobile communication post and maintain its signature persona of Abang Sado (Tough Guys or Hunky Firemen), with special appearance by the cast and crew of the Legasi: Bomba The Movie at the National Day parade on Aug 31.

JBPM Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad said the high-tech asset will be showcased to the public for the first time during the celebration to be held at Dataran Putrajaya.

“This vehicle functions like a mobile office in a disaster area, complete with facilities to connect the command centre, field and operation rooms.

“At the moment, the vehicle is in the final stages of construction, but I will work to ensure that it is included in the parade in Putrajaya,” he told Bernama.

At the same time, Nor Hisham said that the appearance of hunky firefighters, which is often the focus every year, is maintained as part of the JBPM tradition with a more people-friendly approach through the distribution of some goodies to visitors to enliven the celebration.

“This Abang Sado has become our trademark...if they are not there, it’ll feel less festive. Last year they distributed some sweets and candies, but this time around, there’ll be something a little different and more interesting,” he said.

According to Nor Hisham, the bodybuilder who won the gold medal at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games in Birmingham, Alabama in the United States, would also be one of the Abang Sado in the parade.

Nor Hisham said the involvement of the cast and crew of the film, Legasi: Bomba The Movie, including its lead actor Nas-T, was also expected to be one of the main attractions this year.

The film, produced in collaboration with JBPM, aims to highlight the spirit and sacrifice of firefighters in dealing with various safety challenges and disasters.

He said the premiere of the film was expected to take place on Aug 18, followed by a charity screening on Aug 19 and a public screening starting Aug 21 nationwide.

Meanwhile, he said the parade would also involve 250 rank-and-file members of the department, 60 members of the JBPM brass band, and 23 assets of various types.

This year’s National Day celebration is slated to be held at Dataran Putrajaya, while the Malaysia Day celebration will take place on Sept 16 in Penang with the theme Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni.

Information on the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebrations and related events can be found through the official portal www.merdeka360.my or the Merdeka360 social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and X. - Bernama