PM Anwar heads to Putrajaya to table Budget 2026

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim left the Finance Ministry Office at 3.30 pm to table the 2026 Budget in Parliament.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, wore a light blue baju Melayu and continued the tradition of using local handicrafts with a black file bag featuring an embroidered woven pattern containing the budget document.

The specially designed woven bag was manually produced by 37-year-old disabled person Anthony Liew You Chung from Kuching, Sarawak.

It was made from recycled used nitrile gloves through a social enterprise based in Kuching.

The bag symbolises the government’s efforts in empowering vulnerable communities, supporting social enterprises and fostering sustainability in national development.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican were also present.

Islamic Affairs Officer Muhamad Fierdauss Rosli from the Ministry of Finance Integrity Unit led prayers before the journey to Parliament.

The Prime Minister smiled and raised his hand positively when reporters asked about possible good news for the M40 group.

Budget 2026 will focus on protecting the people, strengthening the economy and building foundations for a sustainable and inclusive country.

It will continue to interpret the three main pillars of the MADANI Economy framework.

These pillars include raising national growth ceilings, improving living standards, and implementing good governance with public sector reform. – Bernama