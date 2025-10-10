Combining a 6,500mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge, and AI-powered imaging, vivo’s latest release promises non-stop entertainment.

vivo V60 Lite 5G launches in Malaysia from RM1,199

vivo Malaysia yesterday (Oct 9) unveiled the vivo V60 Lite 5G at a lively launch event in Kuala Lumpur, highlighting the brand’s latest mid-range contender that blends durability, photography innovation and all-day entertainment. The event drew media and tech creators who were invited to experience hands-on demonstrations showcasing the phone’s toughness and performance. From paintball impact tests and hammer strikes to drop simulations on rocks, the demonstrations underlined the V60 Lite’s SGS five-star drop resistance and military-grade certification.

Adding to the spectacle, vivo recreated real-world challenges under controlled conditions, from office survival setups to outdoor drop tests, illustrating how the phone’s shield glass design and BlueVolt2 6,500mAh battery are engineered for long-term reliability.

Visitors were also treated to a comparison display that highlighted the device’s 6.77-inch 120Hz Amoled screen, capable of 3,000-nit peak brightness and HDR10+ support. A spotlight test mimicked harsh sunlight to demonstrate visibility under outdoor conditions, addressing a common user frustration among mobile users in Malaysia’s bright weather. Meanwhile, the dual stereo speakers amplified 400% volume output in a live sound test, proving the phone’s ability to maintain clear audio even in noisy environments.

Equipped with the new MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, the V60 Lite 5G supports 12GB RAM with an additional 12GB extended RAM and 512GB storage. The chipset ensures smoother gaming and multitasking, while AI SuperLink keeps connections stable even in weak network areas. The large 6,500mAh battery paired with 90W FlashCharge provides rapid top-ups, allowing up to 12 hours of continuous gaming or 27.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. vivo also highlighted a five-year battery health guarantee, underscoring the model’s long-term efficiency and safety. On the design front, the V60 Lite 5G sports a slim flat-screen build and a transparent vertical camera module that gives it a refined, flagship-like aesthetic. The colour palette features three distinct finishes: Titanium Blue, Elegant Black and Pop Pink. The Pop Pink variant is inspired by youthful optimism and features a subtle iridescent shimmer that changes under light, while Titanium Blue reflects calm sophistication and Elegant Black adds understated luxury.

Photography took centre stage with demonstrations of the AI Master Aura Light system, which automatically detects ambient lighting and adjusts colour temperature for natural and well-lit portraits. In a dimly lit setup, attendees saw firsthand how the feature enhanced portrait shots with balanced tones and soft skin detail.

The 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor captured attention for its sharpness and low-light capability, while the AI Four-Season Portrait mode added creativity by transforming photo backdrops to reflect spring, summer, autumn or winter atmospheres.