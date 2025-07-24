Kim Jong Un orders North Korea troops to prepare for real war

PYONGYANG: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has instructed his military to prepare “for real war” during a recent artillery firing exercise, state media reported. The directive comes as Pyongyang deepens military cooperation with Russia, including troop deployments to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

State-run Korea Central Television aired footage showing artillery units firing shells toward the sea during Wednesday’s drill. Kim observed the exercise from an undisclosed location while flanked by senior military officials. “Be ready for real war at anytime and capable of destroying the enemy in every battle,“ Kim told troops, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

South Korean intelligence estimates over 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia’s Kursk region since last year, along with artillery shells and missile systems. Seoul officials report approximately 600 North Korean troops have died fighting for Russia, with thousands more wounded.

The two nations formalized their military partnership last year through a mutual defense agreement signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rare visit to Pyongyang. Kim recently reaffirmed support for Moscow’s Ukraine campaign during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. - AFP