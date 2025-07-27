Bursa Malaysia recognised as one of top 50 PLCs in Asean, top 5 in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd was recognised as one of the Top 50 Asean Public Listed Companies and among the Top 5 PLCs in Malaysia at the recent Asean Corporate Governance Awards hosted by the Minority Shareholders Watch Group, the domestic ranking body for Malaysia, and officiated by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The Asean Corporate Governance Awards recognises Asean PLCs that demonstrate excellence in governance, based on the rigorous 2024 Asean Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) Regional Assessment. The ACGS is a regional initiative under the Asean Capital Markets Forum, developed in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank, to assess, enhance, and promote corporate governance among PLCs across six participating Asean countries.

The ACGS is conducted biennially, recognising top-performing PLCs that demonstrate strong governance frameworks and practices in line with international standards, with a focus on transparency, accountability and board effectiveness.

Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Fad’l Mohamed said: “We are honoured to be recognised once again at the Asean Corporate Governance Awards, which reflects our enduring leadership and commitment in upholding the highest standards of governance, transparency, and accountability. Strong corporate governance is the bedrock of a resilient and trusted capital market. Hence, Bursa Malaysia invariably actively champions governance excellence – both within the exchange, and across our ecosystem – as a key foundation for investor confidence and sustainable economic growth.”