KL-bound MAS flight forced to make emergency landing following engine malfunction

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Hyderabad, India , after the aircraft had suffered technical issues with its engine.

According to The Times of India, citing Indian airport officials, flight MH199 which was carrying 138 passengers bound for Kuala Lumpur had departed at 12.45am (3.15am local time), today, but was forced to return due to the situation.

It is learnt the aircraft experienced an engine malfunction which caused sparks to emanate from the said engine.

Affected passengers were also reportedly left stranded at the airport while the flight remained grounded.

As of press time, MAS has yet to issue a statement on the incident.