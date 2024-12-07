KL mall removes vape vending machine following controversy

PETALING JAYA: The management of a shopping mall in the capital city has put a stop to the operation of a vape vending machine on its premises following a discussion sparked online amongst concerned Malaysians by its presence.

The Health Ministry stated that they have met with the management of the shopping mall to explain the prohibition on the sale and display of smoking products, according to Free Malaysia Today.

“The ministry suggested that the management immediately cease the operation of the vending machines as a social responsibility, to which they agreed and complied,” it said.

The ban on selling e-cigarettes through vending machines fell under Rule 10 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 under the Food Act 1983.

A netizen took to X on July 10 to share photographs of the vape vending machine.

“A vape vending machine at a mall in KL.

“No requirement to scan IC for age verification checks before purchase. Just pay with card or e-wallet,” she captioned her tweet.

