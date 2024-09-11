Labuan’s RM20 million Sports Complex upgrade expected to be completed by Oct 2025 - Hannah

LABUAN: The RM20 million upgrade of the Labuan Sports Complex is on track for completion by October next year, despite challenges in sourcing building materials, according to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

The project, which involves several contractors, is being closely monitored by the Labuan Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure that progress remains steady.

“Construction of new facilities and upgrades to the multipurpose hall, running tracks, and field are moving forward, even with difficulties in obtaining materials from the mainland and Peninsular Malaysia.

“We understand the challenges in procuring materials, but the PWD will continue to ensure the project stays on track,” she told reporters after inspecting the site here today.

She added that a request from the local swimming association for a new pool within the complex would be forwarded to the Ministry of Economy for consideration.

Hannah emphasised the importance of completing the project on schedule due to its significance for local residents, athletes, and sports development.

“Any delay or extension could increase costs, which we aim to avoid,” she said.

Labuan PWD director Mohd Faizul Mohd Ali Hanapiah said the project, which began in December 2021, had reached 65 per cent completion.

“We are closely overseeing each phase, aware of the hurdles contractors face. Nonetheless, we are committed to ensuring the project is finished on time,” he said.

The project involves new construction and renovations, including a hall building, a football pitch, running tracks, the demolition of an abandoned swimming pool, and upgrades to the tennis courts and grandstand roofing.