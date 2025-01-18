KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament Fahmi Fadzil has announced that the constituency will raise RM5 million this year to assist those in need following the increase in service charges at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM).

The Communications Minister said the funds would be channelled into the PPUMCare Fund, benefiting the B40 and M40 groups impacted by the fee hike, which took effect on Jan 1.

Fahmi said the initiative is necessary as PPUM is a key healthcare provider for residents in the Lembah Pantai constituency.

“Although I do not agree with the increase (in PPUM service charges), since the announcement has already been made, I feel it is vital to provide aid, especially to those in need,” he told reporters after launching the Future Health for All (FH4A) pilot programme.

He added that the funds would be distributed through PPUM’s Social Department, which would assess patients’ eligibility for assistance.

Fahmi also said he had met with PPUM’s senior management to discuss the fee hike.

“They previously held discussions with me twice, in 2019 and 2021, during which I voiced my stance that any fee increase would be inappropriate.

“This time, they did not consult me beforehand and made the announcement unilaterally. However, I called them for a meeting last Saturday to express my disagreement as an MP regarding the decision to raise costs,” he said.

Nevertheless, Fahmi acknowledged that the hike was unavoidable due to PPUM’s role as a teaching hospital, which differs from government hospitals under the Ministry of Health.

PPUM attributed the revised service charges to rising costs of medical supplies and equipment.

According to the centre’s website, the new charges include increased fees for medical and surgical procedures.