MACC nabs two more suspects in highway project graft case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two more individuals who are directors of a sub-contractor company in connection with an alleged corruption case related to a highway construction project in the Klang Valley worth over RM1 billion.

MACC sources said that the two suspects, a man and a woman in their 50s, were arrested between 5 pm and 7 pm when they turned up to have their statements recorded at the MACC headquarters.

The sources added that both individuals were brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning, where Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin issued a five-day remand order until July 7.

“The suspects, directors of the same company, are suspected of offering bribes to officials of a statutory body in exchange for securing construction project contracts previously carried out by another company,“ the sources told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said that investigations are being conducted under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the MACC had also remanded two other individuals, the chairman of a company and a director of a sub-contractor company, to assist in the corruption investigation related to the project.

To date, the MACC has remanded 14 individuals in connection with the case.