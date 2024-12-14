Malaysia Cup: Yusri laments Perak’s lack of firepower in loss

PERAK FC head coach Yusri Che Lah has voiced his frustration over his team’s narrow defeat by Sri Pahang FC in the first leg of the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals despite putting on a strong performance.

He admitted that his players’ lack of finishing cost them the match and now they face an uphill task in the return leg in Temerloh.

According to him, his players performed well, consistently launching attacks and creating several scoring chances.

“We had many opportunities and the players gave their all, but we couldn’t capitalise on them. There were two or three clear chances in the first half, but none were converted into goals.

“Pahang punished us with a counter-attack in the first half, and after they scored, our players worked hard looking for the equaliser. We dominated the second half entirely, but the goals never came,” he said in a post-match press conference last night.

“The players did their best, worked hard and created several opportunities. Their determination is commendable.

“We accept this defeat, but I emphasise that we still have 90 minutes left in Temerloh on Dec 22 to rectify our weaknesses in the second leg,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Pahang’s head coach Fandi Ahmad praised his players but reminded them not to underestimate Perak in the upcoming second leg.

“Perak will undoubtedly adopt an attacking approach right from the start, and our players must stay vigilant against their movements, especially their high-quality foreign strikers

“We must be well prepared to thwart Perak’s onslaught, and I hope the players maintain their focus to avoid any mistakes,” he added.