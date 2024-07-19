Malaysia enjoys political stability, Johari tells Malaysian community in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Malaysia enjoys political stability and the next elections will not be held before 2027, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said.

The minister said this while speaking at a Malaysian community event in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

While stating that Malaysia remains politically stable, Johari stressed the need for greater engagement with the youth.

He said every year there will be 400,000 new voters and the younger generation is well-informed about what is happening in the world.

Johari also told the gathering about his engagements during the July 16-19 India visit.

Highlighting the potential to grow Malaysia-India economic relations, Johari said “after China, the next country Malaysia should look at is India.”

Johari praised India’s focus on achieving food security, saying it ensures political stability.