WORK-LIFE balance is a term often laughed or sneered at by the baby boomer generation.

After all, boomers are known for spewing out sentences like “Being the first one at work and the last one to leave”.

So it’s no surprise that Malaysia was ranked the second worst country for work-life balance out of 60 countries in the Global Life-Work Balance Index.

Compiled by a human resources solutions company known as Remote, the index reviewed the 60 highest GDP nations with data collected and analysed in March 2023.

Malaysia was ranked 59 out of 60 with a meagre score of 27.51 out of 100, placing us right above Nigeria which scored 17.03.

The study recorded an average workweek of 40.8 hours along with an annual leave of 19 days, and a minimum wage of only USD1.07 per hour.

Malaysia’s score was 5.71 out of 10 in regards to the happiness index along with a score of 9 out of 100 for the LGBTQ+ inclusivity index.

In fact, Malaysia ranked the lowest amongst the Asian countries, when compared to Singapore who placed 19 and Taiwan at 16.

The country that took the crown for having the best work-life balance unsurprisingly went to New Zealand with a score of 79.35.

The second position was Spain with a score of 75.55 and the third was France with 75.34.

According to the study, the index was put together based on workplace-related factors such as statutory annual leave, sick pay, maternity leave, healthcare, and overall happiness.

What do you think of Malaysia’s work-life balance?

