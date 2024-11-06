MALAYSIA has been ranked as the third happiest country for individuals under 30 in Southeast Asia, just behind Thailand and Singapore, according to a recent report by Seasia Stats.

The rankings are based on data from the Gallup World Poll (GWP), which evaluates responses related to social support, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and both positive and negative emotions.

Malaysia holds the 64th position globally with a happiness score of 6.372. Thailand leads the region, ranking 45th globally with a score of 6.497, followed by Singapore in 2nd place with a score of 6.484. Myanmar is identified as the least happiest country in Southeast Asia, ranking 122nd globally with a score of 4.354.

The World Happiness Report reveals notable trends in happiness across generations.

Those born before 1965 report higher levels of happiness compared to those born after 1980.

The report also indicated that happiness tends to peak during youth, decline during middle age, and recover significantly later in life.

A significant finding is the declining trend in millennial happiness over time.