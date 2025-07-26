TVET applications surge to 229,000 as demand for skilled workers grows

KANGAR: Applications for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes have surged from 25,000 to 229,000 over the past two years, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced. The increase reflects growing awareness of TVET’s career potential, particularly in high-demand fields like welding, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the National TVET Council, said the rise in interest stems from parents and Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers recognising the financial benefits of vocational training. “TVET graduates can earn premium salaries, not limited by the government’s minimum wage of RM1,700. For instance, welding courses offer starting salaries of RM7,500,“ he told reporters after officiating the Kangar UMNO Division Delegates Meeting.

He noted that Malaysia currently has 1,398 TVET institutions, with strong demand for skilled workers from foreign direct investment companies. “We are expanding course offerings to meet workforce needs, including AI, IoT, and robotics. Private institutions are already leading in these areas,“ he added. - Bernama