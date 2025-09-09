$!Mugen upgrades for new Honda Prelude

THE Honda Prelude may have only just made its return, but Mugen is wasting no time in preparing upgrades for the hybrid coupe. The renowned Honda tuning house has confirmed that a full body kit and performance package are already in the pipeline, with parts expected to be available in 2026. The package will include a carbon-fibre splitter, side skirts, diffuser and rear spoiler, complemented by a new sports exhaust. These will join a number of accessories already offered by Mugen for the Prelude, ranging from carbon-fibre door mirror caps to a set of 19-inch forged BBS wheels.

Other highlights include a high-performance oil filter element and specially developed performance dampers, created in collaboration with Yamaha, designed to minimise chassis flex with units mounted at the front and rear. For enthusiasts who want to personalise their cars further, Mugen will also provide a wide range of cosmetic and functional touches. These include unique oil-filler and radiator caps, sill plates, lug nuts, floor mats, decals and even a fabric cover for the brake-fluid reservoir. While these items may not drastically alter the Prelude’s driving experience, they add to the appeal for fans who want to enhance the look and feel of their coupe.

Mugen Motorsports has long been a name closely associated with Honda. The company was founded by Hirotoshi Honda, the son of Honda’s founder Soichiro, and although it operates independently, it maintains a close working relationship with the carmaker.

Today, Mugen continues to compete in Japan’s Super GT and Super Formula series while also producing aftermarket parts for Honda’s road cars, ensuring its reputation remains strong among enthusiasts worldwide. The return of the Prelude marks Honda’s effort to deliver a stylish, affordable grand tourer, effectively a coupe version of the Civic Hybrid. It uses the same two-motor hybrid system producing around 200hp, but introduces an exclusive S+ Shift mode.