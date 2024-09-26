Over 14,000 arrested for various drug offences in Perak since January

IPOH: Police have arrested 14,234 individuals for various drug offences in the state from January until last month.

Perak police deputy chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said of this number, 7,989 individuals were arrested for drug testing offences, 4,386 for drug possession, 1,771 for drug trafficking, while 88 were arrested under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

During the same period, various types of drugs valued at RM5.9 million were seized, with methamphetamine, heroin, and ketamine recording the highest amounts confiscated.

“Most of these individuals are the masterminds or planners as well as financiers in the syndicates that have been thwarted this year,” he told a press conference here today.

Zulkafli added that assets seized from the drug dealers are estimated to be worth RM7.1 million, including houses, land, jewellery, and vehicles, which are subject to action under the Asset Forfeiture Act 1988.

Meanwhile, he said that the Perak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department has disposed of various types of drugs and ketum worth RM545,676.

He said the drugs and case items destroyed involved 4,313 investigation papers between 2000 and last year.