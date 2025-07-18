Over 2,000 police deployed for July 26 rally in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain security during a rally at Dataran Merdeka on July 26. Kuala Lumpur acting police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed that organisers had submitted a notification to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

Four gathering points have been identified for participants before they proceed to Dataran Merdeka: Sogo, Masjid Jamek, Masjid Negara, and Pasar Seni. “Based on projections by the Royal Malaysia Police Special Branch, between 10,000 and 15,000 people are expected to attend,“ Mohamed Usuf said after a handover ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters.

While police respect the right to peaceful assembly, participants are urged to avoid provocation. “They have the right to voice their views, but if offences occur involving the 3Rs (religion, race, and royalty), we will take action,“ he added. Road closures are currently unnecessary, but authorities will monitor the situation.

Separately, Mohamed Usuf provided an update on the kidnapping case of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, stating that no significant leads have emerged. “Forty-eight witnesses have given statements, but the suspect’s photofit has yielded little progress,“ he said. Ling was reported missing on April 9 while en route to the MACC office. - Bernama