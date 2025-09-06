PM Anwar extends contribution to police veteran in Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended a personal contribution to a Royal Malaysia Police veteran in Pahang as a gesture of appreciation for his service and sacrifices to the nation.

The contribution and a food basket were presented to 79-year-old Juhari Sinjak by Anwar’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi during a visit to the veteran’s residence in Kampung Paya Keladi.

Ahmad Farhan noted that although Juhari is now partially paralysed, he remains steadfast in his daily life and continues to inspire those around him.

He described the Ziarah MADANI visit as more than a courtesy call, calling it a symbol of love and appreciation for the veteran’s service in protecting the country’s peace and security.

“May this small assistance help ease his burden and serve as proof that the sacrifices of our veterans are always valued and never forgotten,” Ahmad Farhan stated in a Facebook post that was also shared on the Prime Minister’s official page. – Bernama