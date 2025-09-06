MCMC urges telcos to boost network capacity ahead of monsoon season

LAHAD DATU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has urged all telecommunications companies to increase network capacity, particularly in flood-prone areas, in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon.

MCMC stated that this move is necessary to ensure stable communication services throughout the upcoming flood season.

Telecommunication companies must also provide backup power supply, including generator sets and solar hybrid systems, such as the one in Kampung Sapagaya here, which is prone to flooding during the Northeast Monsoon.

The statement was issued in conjunction with Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil’s visit to inspect the operation of a telecommunications tower in Kampung Sapagaya.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and MCMC managing director Abdul Karim Fakir Ali.

Fahmi spent about 30 minutes at the site, where he received a briefing and observed the tower’s operations, which provide communication access to the local community.

MCMC said the visit was conducted to test the communication coverage quality in the village to evaluate the performance and preparedness of service providers ahead of the Northeast Monsoon.

The Kampung Sapagaya telecommunications tower, completed in 2000, is used by five operators, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM Tech and YTL.

Coverage quality tests conducted through the MCMC Nexus application showed the tower is capable of providing speeds of up to 300Mbps for 5G and 80Mbps for 4G, benefiting approximately 3,800 residents in the surrounding area.

As of July 31 this year, internet coverage in populated areas in Sabah had reached 95.3%, a significant increase compared to 73.4% before the implementation of the National Digital Network project. – Bernama