UNIMAS Teaching Hospital in Sarawak set for November 2026 completion

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Universiti Malaysia Sarawak Teaching Hospital project is progressing ahead of schedule and is expected to be fully operational by 12 November 2026.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed the project has reached 66.17% completion, which is three days ahead of its planned timeline.

This 300-bed facility will significantly enhance UNIMAS’s teaching and learning ecosystem for Medicine and Health Sciences programmes.

It will also provide comprehensive healthcare services for residents across the Samarahan, Kuching, Serian, and Sri Aman divisions.

The Works Ministry, through the Public Works Department’s Special Project Team 2, will maintain close supervision to ensure timely completion within budget and quality standards.

Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd is executing this RM485.99 million project under a design-and-build concept with the Public Works Department as the implementing agency.

Phase one of the development, which included the Prima Health Centre, was successfully completed and handed over to the Higher Education Ministry on 13 June 2024.

The Prima Health Centre operates as a daily healthcare facility for non-critical cases and includes X-ray rooms, a cough clinic, and a full medical laboratory.

Additional supporting facilities completed in phase one comprise a surau, childcare centre, cafeteria, and essential mechanical and electrical buildings.

Ahmad emphasised that this continuous monitoring approach reflects the Malaysia MADANI spirit by ensuring faster delivery of benefits to both the university community and local residents. – Bernama