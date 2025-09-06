Police arrest Chegu Bard for alleged sedition against royalty

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, known as Chegu Bard, to assist in an investigation into alleged seditious statements against the royal institution.

The arrest followed the detection of a viral video on a TikTok account featuring Chegu Bard delivering a speech with purported seditious elements.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar confirmed the video was identified on September 4 and immediately investigated by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit.

Authorities detained the 47-year-old suspect on September 5 at approximately 10.25 pm as the believed speaker in the controversial video.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Police will apply for a remand order today to facilitate their ongoing investigation into the matter.

The police statement concluded with a stern warning against anyone intentionally making or spreading seditious statements that cause public alarm.

Authorities emphasized their commitment to taking uncompromising action against those who disrupt social harmony through such statements.

This arrest highlights the continued enforcement of Malaysia’s sedition laws regarding statements about the royal institution. – Bernama