Political stability drives Malaysia’s MADANI government success

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government’s success in achieving political stability has been the main driver enabling comprehensive policies that directly benefit the people, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She emphasised that this stability has allowed the government to achieve strong economic growth while ensuring that progress translates into real support for citizens. “This has been made possible following the implementation of MADANI policies and programmes aimed at good and principled governance,” she said in a statement on Facebook.

Azalina urged all parties to maintain unity and focus on national development for the wellbeing of Malaysia and its people. Her remarks followed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent “Appreciation for the People” initiatives, which include cash aid, postponed toll hikes, and fuel price reductions.

The minister also attended the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Anwar at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. The session included Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, alongside other senior officials.

Among the newly announced measures is a one-off RM100 cash assistance under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, a fuel subsidy adjustment lowering RON95 prices to RM1.99 per litre, and an additional public holiday on September 15 for Malaysia Day. - Bernama