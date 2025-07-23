$!Pre-Sales for KL’s Historic Supercross Debut To Kick Off On July 23

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled spectacle as the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is set to make its historic and highly anticipated debut in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This groundbreaking event will unfold at the iconic Stadium Merdeka on Oct 18, promising a night of unparalleled motocross action and thrills for fans across the region.

Beyond the fierce competition on the track, the event promises a full day of entertainment with a headline fan festival featuring performances by both local and international artists as part of the grand opening celebrations.

Fans will have an exclusive opportunity to secure their spots during the two-day pre-sale event on July 23 and 24, before the general sale on July 25.

Renowned around the globe for its intense racing, challenging tracks, and world-class riders, WSX brings a new dimension of motorsports entertainment to Malaysia.

This inaugural Malaysian round of WSX marks a significant milestone for both the sport and the nation, signifying a significant long-term commitment with a three plus two year contract to bring the premier global supercross series to Southeast Asia.

Beyond the thrilling on-track action, attendees can anticipate a total WSX experience, complete with vibrant fan zones, interactive displays, and an atmosphere that encapsulates the spirit of supercross.

The WSX event is set to deliver substantial benefits to Malaysia. Through increased tourism, significant investment is expected to flow into the country.

Shamil Yusof, Chief Executive Director of Data Sukan Sdn Bhd, stated: “Bringing the FIM World Supercross Championship to Kuala Lumpur is a monumental moment for Malaysian sports.

“As the only Southeast Asian nation to host this prestigious event, we’re incredibly proud to demonstrate our capability to stage world-class competitions.”These events will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of motorsports fans and contribute positively to our nation’s economic landscape.”

A key focus is on nurturing regional talent, with dedicated Asean rider slots and wildcard opportunities. Discussions are actively in the pipeline to identify and secure a Malaysian rider for one of these coveted wildcard spots, igniting national pride and inspiring a new generation of motorsports enthusiasts.

“From national motocross rider Muhamad Habibullah Mohd Saleh, to WorldSBK rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah, we are looking forward to producing more talent in the two wheel scene,” said Shamil.

“Our goal is to secure two Malaysian riders for the 250cc wildcard category in the upcoming months, and prepare them to compete in the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship. Their names will be announced to the nation within this timeframe.”

Don’t miss out on this historic event! Fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their tickets during the presale.

Further details on ticket categories and purchasing platforms will be available www.wsxmalaysiagp.com.