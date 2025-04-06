$!Puma unveils official 2025/26 Premier League season match ball

Puma Orbita Ultimate PL debuts at Puma’s Sunway Flagship Store, largest store in Asia

Puma unveiled the official match ball for the Premier League, set to grace pitches, parks and gardens across the world for players and fans alike ahead of the 2025/26 season. The launch event took place at the Puma Flagship Store in Sunway Pyramid, the brand’s largest flagship store in Asia. Guests given a first look at the new Puma Orbita Ultimate PL. “Football has always been deeply embedded in Puma’s DNA, with a legacy that spans decades and connects us to many legendary teams and players. “Today, Puma is proud to carry that legacy forward as the official match ball provider for the most prestigious football league in the world,” said Steven Tan, Country Manager of Puma Malaysia.

The ball has twelve evenly sized panels ensure precise weight distribution, keeping the ball perfectly balanced. The high-frequency moulding guarantees long-lasting durability with enlarged and deeper seams to improve aerodynamics, shape retention, and a soft touch with every kick, no matter the pitch or weather. At the launch, guests were treated to a high-energy freestyle football performance that captured the creativity, emotion, and dynamism the ball represents. A giant replica of the ball will remain on display at the store until June 30. As part of the “Dare to Shine and Win” campaign running from June 4 to 30, store visitors can also participate in an in-store contest for a chance to win the Puma Orbita Match PL Brilliance ball.