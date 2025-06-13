Rise of active ageing in Malaysia’s workforce

MALAYSIA is transitioning into an ageing society.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), by 2030, 15% of the population will be aged 60 and above, officially classifying the country as an “aged nation”.

As of 2024, over 10% of the population fell into this category, with those above 70 forming a steadily increasing portion of the national demographic.

That said, the trend of senior citizens continuing to work past 70 is becoming more visible as Malaysia slowly transforms into an ageing society. Instead of fading quietly into the background, many elderly Malaysians are showing they still have plenty to offer.

Law and Institutional Reform Minister Datuk Azalina Othman Said has acknowledged this situation and proposed that the government study the possibility of extending the retirement age to 65, noting that many individuals remain active and capable well into their 60s.

Many senior citizens are part of Malaysia’s growing informal economy – selling goods, offering services or working part-time in shops, workshops or even as Grab drivers.

Most senior citizens lack pensions or EPF savings, especially those who have spent their lives in informal or gig work. For them, continuing to work is not only a necessity but also a way to maintain their independence, routine and sense of dignity.

At the same time, experts and social researchers are starting to recognise the value of this “silver workforce”. These senior citizens bring decades of experience, practical knowledge and a strong work ethic.

They also help reduce dependency on social welfare or family support systems, contributing to a more resilient society.

Beyond just making a living

There are several reasons why many Malaysians in their 70s and older continue to work. For most, it is a mix of financial needs, personal motivation and a deep sense of purpose. The main reasons that keep them going:

Money matters: For many older Malaysians, retiring comfortably simply is not an option. While some have EPF savings, not everyone has had consistent access to it, particularly those who spent their lives working in informal sectors such as street vending, farming or cleaning. Even for those with EPF accounts, the funds often deplete within a few years, especially with the rising costs of essentials like food, rent and healthcare.

Staying independent: Many senior citizens choose to keep working because they do not want to rely on their children or anyone else. Culturally, older generations often carry a strong sense of pride and responsibility. They believe in “berdikari” (standing on one’s own feet) and working allows them to continue making their own choices and living with dignity.

Health and activity: Staying physically and mentally active is one of the best ways to age healthily. Working gives many seniors a reason to wake up early, move around, use their hands and engage with others. It keeps their minds alert and their bodies in motion.

Research has shown that active ageing, which includes working, volunteering and social participation, can help reduce the risk of chronic illnesses, depression and memory loss. Many seniors say they feel younger when they are busy.

Passion and habit: Some senior citizens keep working not because they have to but because they want to. After spending a lifetime doing something they enjoy, it is hard to simply stop. Their work has become a part of their identity. For these individuals, work is not a burden, it is a hobby, joy and way of connecting with the world.

Towards an age-friendly society

In many urban households, retirees can be found working as Grab drivers, security guards, gardeners or even running small businesses selling handmade crafts or homemade food.

These individuals defy the stereotype of the frail, passive elderly. They are strong, capable and motivated. Yet, despite these inspiring stories, challenges persist.

Ageism in hiring practices, coupled with a lack of age-friendly infrastructure and insufficient support systems, continues to hinder the full potential of active ageing in Malaysia.

Policymakers, employers and civil society must work together to create an inclusive environment where senior citizens are valued as contributors, not seen as burdens. This includes:

Promoting flexible, part-time job opportunities for seniors;

Providing healthcare and wellness programmes tailored to the elderly;

Encouraging lifelong learning and digital literacy;

Building public spaces and transport that are accessible to older adults.

Moving forward: Respect, support and inclusion

Malaysia’s older generation is not stepping aside but they are stepping up.

Whether driven by necessity, passion or the desire to stay active, many senior citizens over the age of 70 continue to contribute meaningfully to society.

Their presence in markets, small businesses and local communities serves as a powerful reminder that ageing is not a limitation but a testament to resilience and vitality.

As our nation transitions into an ageing nation, it is time to change the way we think about growing older. Supporting them is more than a kind gesture; it is a shared responsibility.

By creating inclusive policies, promoting age-friendly workplaces, ensuring accessible healthcare and strengthening social protection, we can empower older Malaysians to age with dignity.

At the same time, we can build a more caring and forward-looking nation.

Dr Ong Ai Ling is a member of the Active Ageing Impact Lab and senior lecturer at Taylor’s University. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com